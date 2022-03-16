New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) Over 23,000 children aged 12 to 14 years received their first dose of the Corbevax vaccine on the first day of the vaccination drive for this age group on Wednesday.

According to CoWIN, vaccination for this age group picked up pace around 3 pm on Wednesday and 23,457 children aged 12-14 years have received vaccine doses till 9 pm.

The vaccination against COVID-19 in the age group of 12-14 years started with Biological E's intramuscular vaccine Corbevax two doses of which are to be administered 28 days apart.

As of March 1, 2021, there were 4.7 crore children aged 12 and 13 years in the country.

The Centre has asked states to organise dedicated Covid vaccination sessions through earmarked centres and train vaccinators to avoid mixing of vaccines during the inoculation of children in the 12-14 age group.

