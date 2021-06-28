New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) More than 32.85 crore (32,85,54,011) Covid vaccine doses have so far been administered in the country, the health ministry said on Monday.

Over 48.01 (48,01,465) lakh vaccine doses were administered on Monday, according to a provisional report compiled at 7 pm.

It said 28,63,823 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group were administered the first dose and 91,640 received the second dose on Monday.

Cumulatively, 8,75,67,172 people in the 18-44 age group have received the first dose and 19,94,410 have been administered the second dose of the vaccine since the start of the third phase of the nationwide inoculation drive.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered the first dose of the vaccine to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries each in the 18-44 age group, the ministry said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)