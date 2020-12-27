New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): The Central Board of Direct Taxation (CBDT) said on Sunday that over 4.15 crore income tax returns have been filed for the assessment year (AY) 2020-21 till December 26.

"More than 4.15 crore Income Tax Returns for AY 2020-21 have already been filed till 26th of December, 2020. A total of 1,46,812 ITRs have been filed up to 12 pm on Sunday," CBDT wrote on Twitter.

The deadline to file I-T returns by individual taxpayers for 2019-20 fiscal (AY 2020-21) ends on December 31, 2020, while the same for taxpayers whose accounts require to be audited is January 31, 2021.

The due date has been extended from July 31 and October 31, 2020, respectively in view of the COVID pandemic. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)