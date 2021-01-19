New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): As many as 4,54,049 people have been vaccinated till early Tuesday morning as India's active COVID-19 cases came down to 2 lakhs amid the ongoing vaccination drive in the country.

At the Health Ministry's press briefing, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, "4,54,049 people have been vaccinated till now. The active cases are around 2 lakhs after seven months and the number is declining. The daily number of deaths is less than 140 after eight months."

Bhushan informed that the COVID-19 cases per million in the country is 7,668 while the active cases are less than two per cent of the total number of cases.

The death per million is 110 while the test per million has reached 136,089. He further stated that the overall case fatality rate is 1.44 per cent.

"Only the states of Kerala and Maharashtra are with more than 50,000 active cases," said the Health Secretary.

He informed that the total number of persons found positive with UK strain of COVID-19 is 141.

As many as 10,064 new COVID-19 infections were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,05,81,837 on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said.

With 17,411 more recoveries, the total number of discharges reached 1,02,28,753.The death toll mounted to 1,52,556 after 137 more deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)