New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) More than 40.40 lakh people have been screened for tuberculosis at health camps being organised under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, 2.89 lakh of whom were referred to higher public health facilities, officials said on Wednesday.

A cumulative footfall of 1,11,55,318 (1.11 crore) was recorded between November 15 and Tuesday in the 65,000 health camps conducted so far in 69,928 gram panchayats and urban local bodies under the initiative, they said.

Screening for tuberculosis is carried out by looking at symptoms, sputum testing and using NAAT machines, wherever available. People suspected to have tuberculosis are referred to higher facilities.

Under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (PMTBMA), consent is being taken from people suffering from tuberculosis for receiving assistance from Nikshay Mitras. Attendees willing to be Nikshay Mitras are also being registered on the spot.

At least 1,25,026 (1.25 lakh) people have given consent under PMTBMBA and 48,036 Nikshay Mitras were registered.

Till Tuesday, 19,99,720 (19.90 lakh) physical Ayushman Bharat cards have been distributed to beneficiaries.

Under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana -- the health ministry's flagship scheme for the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra -- cards are being created using the Ayushman Bharat app and being distributed to the beneficiaries.

Around 45.30 lakh people have also been screened for hypertension and 42.50 lakh for diabetes.

More than 4.20 lakh people have been screened for sickle cell disease, 19,843 of whom tested positive and were referred to higher public health facilities.

In areas with a predominantly tribal population, screening of eligible population (up to 40 years) is being done for the detection of sickle cell disease through point-of-care tests or through solubility tests.

Cases testing positive are being referred to higher centres.

