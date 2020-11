Erode (TN), Nov 18 (PTI): Over 400 students of government schools in Tamil Nadu are to get medical college seats under the 7.5 per cent reservation, Minister of School Education K A Sengottiyan said on Wednesday.

He told reporters at Gobichettipalayam in the district that 313 students would get medical seats and 92 at dental colleges, including 55 from Erode district alone.

On the conducting of public examinations for 10th, 11th and 12th standard students, he said the state government would announce the date for public exams by December-end.

Tamil Nadu is the only state in the country to implement 7.5 per cent reservation, the Minister said.

With the consent given by the Governor Banwarilal Purohit after what the opposition parties called much delay, the state government issued a GO to implement the quota regime from the current 2020-21 academic year itself.

Earlier, Sengottaiyan inaugurated the drinking water supply scheme to the residents of Pariyur Nanjagoundenpalayam residents. District Collector C Kathiravan was also present on the occasion.

