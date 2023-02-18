Shimla, Feb 18 (PTI) More than 400 people from 51 state and central paramilitary bodies will participate in the 22nd All India Water Sports Championship organised by the Himachal Pradesh Police in Una district from March 2 to 6.

Androli, the venue of the event, has been testified by most experts in the field of water sports as one of the finest in the country.

The theme chosen for the meet is 'Experience the Waters of Himachal.'

During the five-day event, both men and women teams will compete in rowing, canoeing, and kayaking competitions, a statement issued here on Saturday said.

The Himachal Pradesh Police Orchestra (HPPO) - Harmony of the Pines - will also perform on March 3.

The HP Police has been holding a series of events to promote camaraderie and a spirit of sportsmanship in the police, and give it a break from routine work, a police spokesperson said.

The event is likely to be inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri with Youth Services, with Sports Minister Vikramaditya Singh present on the concluding day, the spokesperson said.

