Bijnor (UP), Feb 18 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl died after she was attacked by a leopard here, police said on Saturday.

Aditi, a resident of Chhota Kiratpur village under Nagina police station, was attacked by the leopard when she was going to a temple with her mother on Friday evening, said Circle Officer Sangram Singh.

Also Read | Raisina Dialogue 2023: India Has Come Out of COVID-19 Challenge Quite Strongly, Says EAM S Jaishankar (Watch Video).

As villagers raised an alarm, the leopard fled the spot. Aditi was admitted to a community health centre where she succumbed to her injuries, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)