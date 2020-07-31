Patna (Bihar) [India], July 31 (ANI): The Bihar government on Friday said that over 45 lakh people were affected due to floods in the state.

As many as 45,39,206 people were affected due to floods and 26,732 people were in the shelter homes, which are arranged by the state government.

"30 National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed in the affected areas," said the government.

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), high water levels of Burhi Gandak river in the Muzaffarpur district have resulted in floods in the low-lying areas on its banks.

Owing to the breakdown of the ring dam of Budhi Gandak river, people in urban areas of the district have either started borrowing boats or making their own boats to go to a higher place. (ANI)

