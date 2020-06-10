India News | Over 5 Million COVID-19 Tests Done: ICMR

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Over five million RT-PCR tests to detect SARS-CoV-2 - the virus behind COVID-19 pandemic - have been done in the country, India Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said.

Till June 6, a total of 50, 30,700 samples were tested across the country. Another 1, 41,682 have been tested in the past 24 hours, ICMR officials said.

Also Read | Being Successful Requires Honesty, Transparency, and Integrity," Says Digital Marketing Expert Kianoush Nikkhah Kouchaksaraei.

"We have increased the testing capacity to 1.4 lakh per day. So far, we have 789 laboratories (553 government and 231 private labs). A total of 50, 30,700 samples have been tested on June 6 evening," an ICMR official said.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India reported the biggest spike of 9,987 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 7,466 and the total number of cases has risen to 2, 66,598. (ANI)

Also Read | Unlock 1: Hotels in Goa Will Require Permission From Tourism Department to Re-Open, 30 Applications Received on Official Website.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)