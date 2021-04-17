Noida (UP), Apr 16 (PTI) Over 5,500 people were fined for not wearing face masks in public places in Noida and Greater Noida on Friday, even as Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh hit the ground to ensure compliance of COVID-19 protocols, officials said.

As many as 5,525 people were penalised till 10 pm and Rs 6.21 lakh collected from them in fines, a police spokesperson said.

"Of these people, 18 were issued penalties of Rs 1,000 as per new rules," the official said.

Also, owners of 1,719 vehicles were issued challans across Gautam Buddh Nagar district for flouting traffic rules and COVID-19 protocols, the policeman said, adding that nine vehicles were impounded.

"Action was taken under section 188 (disobeying government order) against 103 people and FIRs were lodged in 27 such cases," the official said.

Besides Commissioner Singh, Additional CP (Law and Order) Love Kumar, DCP, Noida, Rajesh S and Additional DCP, Noida, Ranvijay Singh also went around to review the enforcement of COVID-19 protocols.

The top cop patrolled the busy Sector 18 market in the evening.

"There has been a collective effort to raise awareness among the public regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. People are being told to cover their face with mask, observe social distancing and hygiene," he said.

"Most of the people in public places are now wearing face masks and those without are being penalised. Repeat offenders will face bigger penalties," Singh added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)