New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) A total of 64,229 appeals are pending with the Supreme Court as on December 6 this year, Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said these include 18,016 civil and 5,069 criminal appeals.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: No Significant Change in Minimum Temperatures Very Likely Over Most Parts of Central India During Next 5 Days.

He said the Supreme Court has observed time and again, the need to maintain the limitation period while filing appeal or petitions.

The number of appeals pending in the Supreme Court is according to the data retrieved from the Integrated Case Management Information System (ICMIS), Rijiju said.

Also Read | Mumbai: Vinod Kambli, Former Indian Cricketer, Duped of Rs 1 Lakh by Cyber Fraudsters.

"The government has for the purpose of monitoring of litigation of Union of India has created a web platform --Legal Information Management and Briefing System (LIMBS). The LIMBS platform is under continuous improvement and upgradation to meet requirements of effective monitoring of Union of India litigation, to avoid delay in cases," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)