New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Over 72 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories so far through the Government of India's free of cost channel, said the Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday.

While mentioning that the Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country, the ministry said, "More than 72.01crore (72,01,73,325) vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs so far through Govt of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category."

"More than 5.75 crore (5,75,43,795) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered," it added.

Earlier today, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed 73 crores, of which 65,27,175 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, informed the MoHFW. (ANI)

