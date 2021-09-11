Pune, September 11: A woman was caught and arrested after she allegedly tried to flee with a three-month-old baby from a hospital in Pune. The incident took place at the Sassoon hospital on Thursday. The accused woman posed as a nurse at the hospital. The baby was rescued by her mother with help from an autorickshaw driver. Following a complaint by the baby's mother, the accused was arrested. Assam Man Pretends To Be District Magistrate To Attend Girlfriend's Birthday Party Amid Lockdown, Lands in Jail.

The mother visited the Sassoon hospital with her three-month-old girl for treatment of her elder daughter. "She was waiting, along with her three-month-old younger daughter, while the hospital staffers were attending her elder daughter," Assistant Inspector Savita Sapkale was quoted by Times of India as saying. When the hospital sataffers called her for some discussion, she gave the child to her neighbour who was sitting an adjacent bench. Uttar Pradesh Man Dons Saree, Appears at Girlfriend's Wedding in Guise of Woman; Caught by Guests.

The woman's neighbour was in the hospital because her husband had been admitted there. "Soon, her neighbour was also called by the hospital staffers. The arrested woman, in a nurse’s uniform, told the complainant’s neighbour that she could leave the baby with her," the Assistant Inspector said. When the mother came out and asked her neighbour for her child, they both were shocked as the "nurse" had disappeared.

Both the women ran out of the hospital to find the baby. During their frantic search, an autorickshaw driver told them that he had seen a woman in nurse uniform in his friend’s autorickshaw. They followed the route and eventually rescued the baby girl. The police booked the accused for kidnapping and arrested her.

