By Vishu Adhana

New Delhi (India), March 13 (ANI) Over 7,700 students are likely to vote in the upcoming student union elections at Jawaharlal Nehru University, the election committee said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Man Who Raped Minor Dalit Girl Out for Nature’s Call in Budaun in 2016 Awarded 10 Years in Jail.

The administration has provided a list of registered students to the JNU election committee, which was constituted last month to conduct the election in the university.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students' union elections 2023-24 will be held on March 22. The elections are taking place after 4 years.

Also Read | Gujarat: Enraged Man Throws 13-Month-Old Son on Road After Fight With Wife, Infant Dies Due to Severe Head Injuries in Morbi.

Election Committee chairperson Shailendra Yadav said that the voting list is provided by the JNU administration but the number of students is likely to go down.

"As per the list, there are 7,751 registered students in the university at present. We are consolidating the numbers. And names of MPhil and Ph.D. students who have submitted their thesis will be removed. We are working on it. Some students have said their name is not on the list so we are working on it also," Yadav told ANI over the phone.

Yadav refused to provide the school-wise breakup of these numbers.

However, a student leader said the maximum number of students are from the School of Language (around 2500).

According to the JNUSU election schedule, candidates will be able to file nominations from March 14. The final list of candidates for JNUSU polls 2023 will be displayed on March 16.

A University Governing Body Meeting (UGBM) will be held on March 20, followed by the presidential debate, the notice added. Once the student votes are in, the counting of votes will begin from March 20.

The election committee recently issued a partial code of conduct outlining the rules for campaigning in the upcoming JNUSU elections. As per the rules, the use of posters or pamphlets without prior permission from the committee is prohibited during campaigning for the elections.

The JNU students' union elections were last held in 2019. The Left student organizations, including the Student Federation of India (SFI), All India Students Association (AISA), All India Students' Federation (AISF), and Democratic Students' Federation (DSF), emerged victorious in the elections. Aishe Ghosh was elected as the JNUSU president, defeating the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)