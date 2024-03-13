Gandhinagar, March 13: In a village in the Morbi district that borders the Little Rann of Kutch in Gujarat, a 13-month-old boy was thrown onto the road by his father following a furious argument between the couple. The 26-year-old father of the child, Asgar Manek, was taken into custody by the police and charged with murder. Case information indicates that Amina, Asgar's wife, had insisted on seeing her parents on Sunday, March 10.

When she told Asgar again that she was heading to her parent's house on Monday, he advised her not to depart immediately, which sparked a heated argument between the two.

There was also an argument about the same matter on Sunday, but family members intervened and calmed both of them down. The next day, Asgar held the baby in his arms during the fight and abruptly fled with the child, taking him away from his wife. However, as the other family members chased him, he threw the youngster onto the road.

For the past few days, the couple had been at odds. Manek fled, taking his son into the desert. When he realised that other family members were pursuing him after around 800 yards, he threw the infant out onto the road. Unfortunately, the baby passed away from serious head trauma. The infant was the sole son of the couple, the investigating officer told TOI.

