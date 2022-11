New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Over 8,400 old vehicles have been impounded so far this year, an increase of almost 188 per cent from last year, according to official data.

In 2018, the Supreme Court had ordered that plying of diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 years and 15 years respectively is banned in Delhi, adding that the vehicles violating the order will be impounded.

The Transport department of the Delhi government has launched a major crackdown on polluting vehicles plying on the roads of the national capital.

The data showed that 8,444 old vehicles were impounded in 2022-23 for plying on roads in violation of the apex court directions as against 2,931 in 2021-22.

The data stated that 23,212 vehicles were found plying without a Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) in 2022-23 as opposed to 29,570 vehicles in 2021-22.

In 2022-23, 60,36,207 PUCC were issued as against 42,25,946 in 2021-22, the data showed.

