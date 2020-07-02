New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday informed that over 90 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted by various laboratories across the country till July 1.

Moreover, 2,29,588 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

"The total number of samples tested up to July 1 is 90,56,173 of which 2,29,588 samples were tested yesterday," the ICMR said.

In an effort to ramp up testing capacity, the ICMR has approved a total of 1,000 COVID-19 testing labs in both public (730) and private sector (270). This includes RT-PCR labs (557); TrueNat Labs (363) and CBNAAT Labs (80). (ANI)

