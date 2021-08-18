New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) More than 57.88 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far, and another 18,62,530 doses are in the pipeline, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastage, is 55,11,64,635 doses (as per data available at 8 am).

More than 94 lakh balance and unutilised doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the ministry said.

The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country, it added.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry stated.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government of India has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by manufacturers in the country to the states and UTs.

