New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) More than 97.79 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Over 8.43 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, it said.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Shocker: Woman Ends Life by Hanging Self, Suicide Note Reveals Harassment by Lover in Extramarital Affair.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.

More than 97.79 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category, the ministry said.

Also Read | Apple 'Unleashed' Event Scheduled for October 18, 2021; Here's What To Expect.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost.PTI UZM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)