Ahmedabad, October 13: A shocking incident has come to light from Gujarat's Ahmedabad where a woman died by suicide after being harassed by her lover in her extramarital affair. Reports inform that the incident came to light after a man registered a complaint of abetment to suicide against his wife’s lover. According to a report by TOI, the woman killed herself after writing a note about the harassment that she faced in her extramarital relationship. Ahmedabad Shocker: Woman's Body With Burn Marks on Private Parts Found, Case Registered.

Soon after the incident, a complaint was registered on Monday against Manish Prajapati, a resident of Nava Vadaj. In his complaint, the husband of the deceased identified as 34-year-old Pankaj Nathbawa, is an electrician by profession in the state transport department. The man further said that on September 25, he was returning from work and called up his wife but the call was received by their four-year-old son who was crying out for his mother. Ahmedabad Shocker: Upset Over Wife’s Affair, Man Ends Life; Suicide Note Found in Daughter’s Notebook. Ahmedabad Shocker: Woman Dumps Husband, Obtains His Fake Death Certificate for Insurance Amount; Arrested.

When the man rushed home, he found his wife Rashmika hanging. The 108 ambulance staff declared her dead. Nathbawa said that in his wife's suicide note, she admitted she had made a mistake by being in a relationship with Prajapati. “Manish and I had an illicit relationship for over a year and he was playing with me,” she wrote.

The TOI report states that the suicide note mentions the names of the women allegedly having affairs with Prajapati. The deceased claimed that she had been fooled by Prajapati and he should be punished, adding that she was no longer able to cope with the harassment from the relationship.

