Srinagar, Oct 4 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tuesday met more than a dozen delegations on the second day of his three-day tour of Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.

The delegations called upon Shah at Raj Bhavan here earlier in the evening.

The delegations included representatives of traders, fruit growers' associations, tourism bodies, political parties, social activists, hoteliers, Sanjay Saraf of Lok Janshakti Party, and members of transport association, sources said.

People met Shah and informed him about various problems they are facing.

A joint delegation of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) also met the Union minister and submitted a memorandum demanding the formation of the committee to revive businesses in the region, the sources said.

The delegation also raised the issue of the frequent closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

An Apni Party delegation led by its president Altaf Bukhari also met Shah.

The Bukhari-led delegation presented a list of demands including the restoration of statehood and holding of assembly elections at the earliest.

It also demanded a transparent and fast recruitment, release of youths currently in jails, resolution of problems faced by fruit growers of the Kashmir valley, completion of pending projects, and raising of additional special battalions, particularly in border regions to create job opportunities, and stop youths from getting misguided.

