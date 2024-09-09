New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said over the last decade, countless grassroots-level heroes have been honoured with the "Peoples Padma" and urged more people to nominate inspiring personalities for the awards.

Modi said the life journeys of the awardees have motivated countless people.

"Over the last decade, we have honoured countless grassroots-level heroes with the Peoples Padma. The life journeys of the awardees have motivated countless people. Their grit and tenacity are clearly visible in their rich work," the prime minister said in a post on X.

"In the spirit of making the system more transparent and participative, our government has been inviting the people to nominate others for various Padma awards," he said.

Modi said he is happy that several nominations have come.

"The last day to nominate is the 15th of this month. I urge more people to nominate inspiring personalities for the Padma Awards. You can do so on- https://awards.gov.in," Modi said in his post.

