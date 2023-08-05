Dehradun, Aug 5 (PTI) Nine pharmaceutical manufacturing companies and pharma trading units in Dehradun, Haridwar and Roorkee were raided and bogus billing and tax evasion worth more than Rs 6 crore was detected, the Uttarakhand tax department said on Saturday.

Several of these firms were found to be "fake", it said.

They produced bogus bills showing they got pharma packing materials from companies based in Delhi, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. It was found that they had no records to prove transportation of these materials, the department said in a statement.

Four of these firms were found to be not in existence, and altogether a tax evasion of Rs 6.4 crore was detected, it said.

Their input tax credit worth Rs 2.43 crore was immediately blocked and their bank accounts seized, the department said.

Some of the firms even accepted during investigation that they had defaulted and paid Rs 30 lakh as penalty, it said.

