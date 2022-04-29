Chennai, Apr 29 (PTI) Delegates from maritime agencies of various countries underwent training on oil spill response techniques and shoreline clean-up as part of oil spill pollution control course, the Coast Guard said on Friday.

The Coast Guard conducted the two-week long course on oil pollution preparedness, response and cooperation technique, shoreline clean-up methods and air surveillance for 42 delegates from Iran, Thailand, Comoros, Mauritius, Myanmar, Kenya, Oman, South Africa, Vietnam, Nigeria among others.

Also Read | The #DelhiHighCourt Extended Till May 13 the Stay Granted on an Order Passed by the … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

"The course commenced on April 18 and the participants were subjected to both theoretical and practical aspects of oil spill response techniques, live demo of response methods, shoreline clean-up and air surveillance procedures," an official release said.

Commander Coast Guard Region (East), Inspector General A P Badola, who was the chief guest at the valedictory function on Friday, congratulated the participants for successful completion of the course and urged them to use the knowledge gained for protection of maritime environment.

Also Read | Supreme Court Directs Release of 62-years-old Pakistan National Lodged in Detention Centre.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)