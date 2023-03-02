Hyderabad, Mar 2 (PTI) AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday asked the party leaders to start preparations for the Telangana Assembly elections to be held later this year and also said that his party would contest the coming elections in Rajasthan and Karnataka.

"... understand that the bugle has been sounded for the Assembly election," he told the AIMIM leaders, addressing a public meeting organised here on the occasion of AIMIM's 65th Foundation Day.

He expressed confidence that his party would increase its strength in the Telangana Legislative Assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year.

At present, the AIMIM has seven MLAs in the 119-member Telangana Legislative Assembly.

Alleging that the BJP is moving forward in the State with a message of hatred, he hoped that the people of Telangana would defeat it.

