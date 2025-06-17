New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday urged the External Affairs Ministry's intervention to evacuate around 120 Indians stranded in Iraq following the outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Iran.

Owaisi said the Indians, Shia Muslims, were on a pilgrimage and have been unable to come back due to stoppage of flights from Iraq, which is Iran's neighbour, according to sources.

Also Read | Jharkhand Weather Update and Forecast: Monsoon Arrives in State, Heavy Rainfall Predicted on Jun 18 and 19; Red Alert Issued.

The Hyderabad MP made the request to the MEA officials during the meeting of the parliamentary committee on external affairs.

Owaisi said the Indian government should urge the Kuwait embassy in Iraq to issue the trapped pilgrims e-visa, which will allow them to fly back to India from Kuwait.

Also Read | Odisha Rape Case: Police Arrest 6 People, 4 Juveniles Detained in Connection With Horrific Gang-Rape of College Student at Popular Gopalpur Sea.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)