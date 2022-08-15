Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 15 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday took a jibe at Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for his remarks that "Mughal attacked India" stating that it is deplorable that the latter doesn't mention British as "foreign aggressors".

Taking to Twitter, Owaisi said, Tiranga is foremost a symbol of our independence from British rule and freedom from monarchy and feudalism.

He further questioned Scindia that is it because of RSS-Hindu Mahasabha was subservient to the British during the freedom struggle.

" Is it because of the dubious role of Jayajirao Scindia during the 1857 war of independence? Or is it because of RSS-Hindu Mahasabha's subservience to the British during the freedom struggle? Or RSS mouthpiece Organiser's opposition to tiranga in 1947?" he added.

Earlier on Sunday, while addressing an event in Gwalior, Scindia said that foreign aggressors like Mughal and Ahmad Shah Abdali attacked India many times but Indians didn't allow them to fulfill their dreams.

"Several foreign aggressors like Mughal and Ahmed shah Abdali attacked India many times but Indians did not let them fulfil their dreams. The Tricolour is our identity and pride. It is proof of our sacrifice. It is a symbol of civilization. Our nation exists because of this Tiranga", he said at the event.

Scindia on Sunday hoisted the national flag and paid tributes to Rani Lakshmi Bai and other freedom fighters of the country at an event held at the Maharani Lakshmi Bai ki Chhatri in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

Besides remembering the freedom fighters who survived the 1947 partition, Scindia also inaugurated an exhibition of the 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' and 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

Scindia reminded the present generation about the horrors of partition and exhorted them to solemnly observe 14th August as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

The nation is celebrating Har Ghar Tiranga campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's Independence.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is being observed by the Central government, whose official journey commenced on March 12, 2021, which started a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements.

In 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also declared that August 14 would be observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' every year to acknowledge the pain undergone by the Indians in 1947.

"Partition's pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day," PM Modi had said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to all the people who lost their lives during the partition of India and Pakistan.

"Today, on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, I pay homage to all those who lost their lives during partition, and applaud the resilience as well as grit of all those who suffered during that tragic period of our history," PM Modi said in a tweet. (ANI)

