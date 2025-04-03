New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday night staged a symbolic protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha by tearing a copy of the legislation.

Participating in the debate on the contentious Bill, the Hyderabad MP cited the example of Mahatma Gandhi while he was in South Africa.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on April 3: Sam Manekshaw, Cobie Smulders, Vikrant Massey and Gabriel Jesus - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on April 3.

He said if one reads history, one would find what Mahatma Gandhi had said about the laws of white South Africa.

"Mahatma Gandhi had said 'My conscience doesn't accept this' and he tore it up," Owaisi said.

Also Read | Who Is Kamya Mishra? All You Need To Know About Bihar's 'Lady Singham' IPS Officer Who Quit Civil Services at 28.

"Like Gandhi, I am also tearing up this law. This is unconstitutional. The BJP wants to create divisiveness in this country in the name of temples and mosques. I condemn this and I request you to accept the 10 amendments," he said.

Criticising the Bill, he said it is going to curb the rights of Muslims.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)