New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Delhi's Saket Court on Friday heard the bail plea of businessman Navneet Kalra, in connection with a case relating to the alleged hoarding of oxygen concentrators in which Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa representing him submitted that the concentrator box has all the information about the product.

"There is no hide and seek here. The O2 concentrators are having all the information. I have been selling this to all educated people," the lawyer submitted.

On the allegation of substandard product supplied, Senior Advocate Pahwa said "If the products supplied by my client were of substandard, would the Delhi Police have given the same to covid care centers? It is a clear case of high-headedness. It is a clear case of making somebody a scapegoat."

Senior Advocate Pahwa also added that Salman Khan also purchased the same oxygen concentrators.

"My client has sold hundreds of concentrators and has received hundreds of messages thanking him," the lawyer added.

Kalra's Lawyer also added that Navneet Kalra deep roots in society and he is having a business here. "Currently, he is not required for investigation. Several people in similar matters have been already granted bail, while lawyers plead for grant bail," he submitted.

After the conclusion of the defense counsel, chief metropolitan magistrate Arun Kumar Garg adjourn the hearing for Saturday.

Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava also sought adjournment till tomorrow for his arguments to oppose the bail.

Earlier, the court had dismissed the Delhi Police's plea seeking five days police custody of businessman Navneet Kalra in connection with a case relating to the allegedly hoarding of oxygen concentrators in some restaurant in South Delhi.

Businessman Navneet Kalra was arrested after Delhi Police has registered a case under various offenses dealing with cheating, disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant, criminal conspiracy, and violating provisions of Essential Commodities Act, 1955 followed by seizing of oxygen Concentrators from restaurants in South Delhi.

The police have busted allegedly oxygen concentrators black-marketing racket during a raid and recovered 105 concentrators from two upscale restaurants in the Khan Market area. (ANI)

