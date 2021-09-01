Muzaffarnagar, Sep 1 (PTI) A constable, arrested for allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman, was on Wednesday denied bail by a Muzaffarnagar court.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Releases Special Commemorative Coin on ISKCON Founder Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada’s 125th Birth Anniversary.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Manoj Kumar refused to grant bail to Constable Rajan Kumar of the UP Provincial Armed Constabulary saying no case is made out for granting the relief at this juncture.

Also Read | Pune: 8-Year-Old Girl Gets Entangled in Swing Made of Dupatta, Dies of Asphyxiation.

Kumar, posted with PAC in Meerut, was accused of using criminal force to outrage the modesty of the woman travelling on a scooter on August 26.

On the victim's complaint, the police had booked the constable after identifying him on the basis of footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)