Pune, September 1: An eight-year-old girl died of strangulation while playing with a dupatta in Maharashtra’s Pune district. The incident took place on August 29 in Talawae’s Rupeenagar area. A case of accidental death was registered. At the time of the incident, the girl was alone in the room, while her three elder sisters were playing in another room. The girl’s parents were also not at home. Uttar Pradesh Horror: 10-Year-Old Boy Dies After Noose Tightens While Rehearsing Bhagat Singh's Play in Badaun.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the girl was playing with the dupatta and made a swing by hanging it to a curtain bar. Unfortunately, the dupatta was accidentally tightened, and the girl died of asphyxiation. The deceased has been identified as Sumaiyya Shaikh. When her parents came home, they found the girl unconscious. Kerala: 12-Year-Old Boy Dies After Using Kerosene Oil and Lit Matchstick on Hair To Imitate YouTube Video.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that Sumaiyya was playing with a dupatta, which was tied to a curtain bar. She was using it as a swing. Her sisters were in the other rooms. When her parents returned home, they found the girl unresponsive after being strangled with the dupatta,” reported the media house quoting an officer from Chikhli police station. The parents of the girl rushed her to a hospital. However, doctors declared her brought dead. The police have started an investigation into the matter.

