Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): Hindustani classical singer and Padma awardee Pandit Chhannulal Mishra on Monday cast his vote in the seventh and last phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and appealed to people to exercise their voting power.

Speaking to ANI outside a polling booth in Varanasi, he said, "I appeal to the public to come out and vote in large numbers. Each vote counts."

"A single vote sometimes decides the fate of the candidates. Vote for whoever you want," he added.

A few days ago, the Padma awardee had showered his blessings upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 'Prabudh Sammelan (intellectual meet)' in Varanasi.

He had said that the Prime Minister has "renewed Banaras".

The Prime Minister in his Parliamentary constituency Varanasi had also held a high-octane campaign.

Speaking at the meeting of the intellectuals, Pandit Mishra had said, "I bless my Prime Minister that he remains healthy and keeps leading our country forward. He has renewed Banaras. Everyone should bless Prime Minister that he remains with us like this."

The classical singer also dedicated a hymn to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A total of 613 candidates are in the electoral fray for the 54 Assembly constituencies spread across nine districts of Mau, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, and Bhadohi (Sant Ravidas Nagar).

Voting for the last phase of the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh elections began at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

