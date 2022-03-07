Realme, the Chinese phone maker, has officially launched the C35 smartphone today in India. The latest offering is the company's latest budget smartphone. It will be available for purchase on March 12, 2022, at 12 noon, via Flipkart, Realme.com and other retail outlets. Realme C35 is introduced as the successor to the Realme C25, which was launched in April last year. Realme C35 India Launch Confirmed for March 7, 2022.

Realme C35 (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Realme C35 sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2408x1080 pixels. It comes powered by an octa-core Unisoc T616 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. For photography, it gets a 50MP main camera, a 2MP macro lens and a monochrome snapper. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie camera.

The #realmeC35 is here with #NayeZamaneKaEntertainment! Equipped with: ➡️ 50MP AI Triple Camera ➡️ 16.7cm (6.6”) FHD+ Display and more! Starting at ₹11,999. First Sale at 12 PM, 12th March, on https://t.co/HrgDJTHBFX & @flipkart Available at the nearest #realme stores. — realme (@realmeIndia) March 7, 2022

Realme C35 is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G LTE and dual-band Wi-Fi. Coming to the pricing, Realme C35 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model, whereas the 4GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 12,999.

