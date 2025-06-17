Jammu, Jun 17 (PTI) BJP national general secretary and Jammu and Kashmir in-charge Tarun Chugh on Tuesday said Pakistan's attempt to spread fear through the "cowardly" Pahalgam terror attack has failed, and the upcoming Amarnath Yatra is expected to witness record participation.

He lauded the decision of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to reopen 16 of the 48 tourist destinations that were closed after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists.

"Terrorism will not dictate our calendar or our culture. Pakistan's plans to spread fear in the valley have failed yet again. Jammu and Kashmir is moving ahead with confidence, and this is the true reply to those who wish to keep the region in turmoil," Chugh said in a statement.

He said the 38-day Amarnath Yatra, beginning July 3 via the twin routes of Pahalgam in Anantnag and Baltal in Ganderbal, will reflect India's unity, faith, and resilience against terrorism.

Chugh said the return of tourists to the region underscores the Centre's commitment to peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Pakistan's ISI and its terror proxies had conspired to cripple Jammu and Kashmir's tourism economy, but Operation Sindoor delivered a decisive blow to their agenda," he said.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, a strong message has been sent to Pakistan that India will not tolerate any attempt to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir, Chugh added.

"The nation will respond with strength, not silence," he said.

The BJP leader said the rising footfall of tourists in the valley is a reflection of people's trust in the government's security measures and developmental initiatives.

