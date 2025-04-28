Hamirpur (HP), Apr 28 (PTI) Muslim residents of Sujanpur Tira area of Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Monday held a protest against Pakistan, blaming it for the recent Pahalgam attack.

Carrying placards and raising slogans denouncing the incident, the protesters submitted a memorandum to the authorities, demanding strong action against those who committed the heinous crime.

Terrorists had struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on April 22, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.

One of the protesters said India is a peace-loving country where people from different backgrounds live together in harmony.

Incidentally, Sujanpur Tira town was on edge in February over a proposed statue of Maharana Pratap in front of a mosque.

A delegation of the Muslim community had submitted a memorandum to the Hamirpur administration, asking it to not install the statue. The objection was withdrawn a couple of days later.

