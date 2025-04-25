Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 25 (ANI): BJP Yuva Morcha held a protest in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening against the Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 people dead.

Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal, who was also present during the protest, condemned the incident, saying that the government stands determined to eliminate terrorism in all forms.

Also Read | Pope Francis Last Rites: President Droupadi Murmu, Accompanied by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Departs for Vatican City To Attend State Funeral of the Pope.

Speaking to ANI, Samal said, "It was a sad incident, and what our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, said is the voice of 140 crore people of the country. This act by the terrorist to put a pause to the development in our country won't work... We condemn this incident. Our government is determined to eliminate terrorism in all forms..."

Protests have been taking place across the entire country as students, citizens, and political groups condemn the attack.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 25, 2025: Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Indusind Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

In Anantnag, students of the Government Degree College for Women marched through the town and condemned the attack.

A participating student stated, "We strongly condemn this terrible act. We just want to say that terrorism doesn't have a particular religion, and we, as common Kashmiris, stand for peace and will always stand for peace. We strongly condemn the attack. We are very sorry for this, and this doesn't represent Kashmir. This doesn't represent us."

In Chandigarh, people gathered to protest against the incident, holding placards and calling for justice.

In Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, a candlelight march was organised to honour the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

In Delhi, members of the Khan Market Trade Association held a similar march, with candles lit in memory of the deceased.

In Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, BJP leaders and workers participated in a candlelight march. BJP MP and state party president VD Sharma also attended.

He said, "Today the whole of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh and the country have come out on the streets against terrorism... Not a single terrorist will be spared. Today we are moving forward with the resolution that we will end this type of terrorism in the country..."

The attack, which targeted tourists in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam, claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, leaving several others injured. It is considered one of the deadliest terror attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama bombing, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, and among the most severe since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)