Kulgam, April 26: The house of a suspect in the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people and injured many, was demolished by security forces and Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) authorities, officials said on Saturday. According to the officials, the house of a suspect, identified as Zakir Ahmad Ganie, at Mutalhama village in Kulgam district was demolished. Ganie is believed to have been involved in the Pahalgam terror attack, which has sent shock waves across the country. The officials said that Gaine has been active since 2023. Earlier on Friday, the house of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Adil Thokar, also known as Adil Guree, was demolished.

Adil Guree, a resident of Guree village in Bijbehara block of Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, is believed to have been involved in the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people, including a Nepalese national, mostly tourists. He has been declared the most wanted, and the Anantnag Police have offered a reward of Rs 20 lakh for any specific information leading to his arrest. Two Pakistani nationals were also declared most wanted in the case. Pahalgam Terror Attack: Officials Say ‘Houses of 2 LeT Terrorists Went Up in Flames After Explosives Kept Inside Detonate During Search Operation’ (Watch Video).

Adil had illegally travelled to Pakistan in 2018, where he reportedly received terror training before returning to Jammu and Kashmir last year. Meanwhile, unprovoked small firing was carried out by multiple Pakistan Army posts all across the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir, on the night of April 25 and 26. Indian troops responded appropriately with small arms. No casualties have been reported.

House of Suspect Demolised in Jammu and Kashmir

#WATCH | Tral, J&K | Visuals of a destroyed house that is allegedly linked to a terrorist involved in the Pahalgam terror attack pic.twitter.com/luIH9rQIKR — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2025

The family of one of the terrorists allegedly involved in the Pahalgam attack, whose house was demolished on Friday morning, has called him a "Mujahideen". The houses of two Lashkar-e-Taliba terrorists believed to be involved in the Pahalgam terror attack were demolished earlier. One house of LeT terrorist in Tral, Pulwama and the other of a terrorist, Adil Guree, in Anantnag were demolished. Pahalgam Terror Attack: Houses of 2 Terrorists Demolished in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tral and Bijbehara, Video Surfaces.

Speaking with ANI, the sister of the terrorist whose house was demolished in Tral, said, "My one brother is in jail, the other brother is a 'Mujahideen', and I also have two sisters. Yesterday, when I came here from my in-laws' place, I did not find my parents and siblings at their home. Police had taken them all away."

The sister said the family is innocent and doesn't know anything about their brother's involvement.

Moreover, two terrorist associates were arrested by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Kulgam district, the police sources said on Saturday. According to officials, the duo were arrested from Thokerpora in Qaimoh area of the district. Further details are awaited. On Friday, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, for the first time following the Pahalgam terror attack, reached Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar and reviewed the security situation of the Union Territory.

This comes amid uproar over terrorists attacking tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured. The Indian Army is on a high alert, launching several search operations to neutralise the terrorists following the attack in Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 people were killed. The incident has sparked nationwide outrage, with widespread protests erupting across the country, demanding stricter action against Pakistan over the Pahalgam attack.

