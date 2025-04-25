Srinagar, April 25: Houses of two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists allegedly involved in the Pahalgam attack were destroyed in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday. The houses were destroyed in a blast on Thursday night.

The officials said security forces were conducting searches inside the houses of two LeT terrorists Adil Hussain Thokar and Asif Sheikh when the explosives already kept inside the houses went off. The explosives caused destruction of the houses, they added. Pahalgam Terror Attack: Houses of 2 Terrorists Demolished in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tral and Bijbehara, Video Surfaces.

Houses of 2 Terrorists Believed to Be Involved in Pahalgam Terror Attack Destroyed in Blast

J&K : सुरक्षा बलों ने आतंकी आसिफ शेख और आदिल ठोकर का घर उड़ाया !! हालांकि सुरक्षा बलों का कहना है कि घर से तलाशी में एक बॉक्स मिला। उसके अंदर से कुछ तार बाहर निकल रहे थे। सेना की इंजीनियर्स टीम ने उसको नष्ट किया तो विस्फोट हुआ, इसमें घर ढह गया। दोनों पहलगाम हमले के आरोपी हैं। pic.twitter.com/1Mg81jhyTb — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 25, 2025

Thokar, a resident of south Kashmir's Anantnag district, is one of the key accused in Tuesday's Pahalgam massacre, while Sheikh, resident of Tral in Pulwama district, is suspected to be involved in the conspiracy of the attack.

