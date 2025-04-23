Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 23 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called for an all-party meeting on April 24 in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack in the valley.

As per the invite letter released by CM Abdullah, the meeting will be held at 3 pm at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.

"I write to you with a heavy heart, in the aftermath of the horrific attack that took place in Pahalgam yesterday. The lives lost and the anguish inflicted upon innocent citizens have deeply shaken nave deeply shaken us all. This is not merely a tragedy for a region or a party--It is a wound upon the very soul of Jammu & Kashmir," the CM said.

CM Omar Abdullah said a joint condemnation of the terror attack in Pahalgam, along with the current situation in the region, will be discussed in the meeting.

"In this sombre moment, I believe it is our collective duty--as representatives of the people and as custodians of democratic values--to come together irrespective of our political affiliations and stand united in our response. I am, therefore, convening an all-party matting to discuss the situation, express our joint condemnation of this act of terror and deliberate on the path ahead in ensuring peace, justice and resilience. The meeting is scheduled for tomorrow, April 24, 2025, at 3 pm at SKICC, Srinagar," CM Omar Abdullah said.

The attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, is one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Government announced ex-gratia worth Rs 10 lakh each for the families of deceased victims and Rs 2 lakh for those who sustained serious injuries.

"No amount of money can ever compensate for the loss of loved ones, but as a mark of support and solidarity, the J&K Government announces an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh for those seriously injured, and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries," the J-K Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a post on X on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday visited the Government Medical College (GMC) in Anantnag to meet the injured victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed several lives and left others wounded. (ANI)

