Patna (Bihar) [India], April 25 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and all the allies of the Mahagathbandhan held a candlelight protest in Patna on Friday in wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav demanded strong action against terrorism.

Tejashwi Yadav said, "We have taken out a candle march to pay tribute to those who have lost their lives in the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The entire nation is against terrorism. Strong action should be taken against terrorism. In the all party meeting we have extended our support to the central government. Terrorism should be uprooted from the country."

The march aims to show solidarity with the victims' families and to raise awareness against terrorism.

Earlier taking to its social media platform X, RJD said, "The entire country is mourning after the Pahalgam attack. The entire country and the entire Bihar are together in this hour of grief. It is the duty of all of us to ensure that the deceased get speedy justice and in future, innocent citizens of India do not become victims of any negligence, security lapse or terrorist audacity."

The party said they are going to support the Government, hold it accountable, and inspire action against terrorists to ensure India's security. They emphasised prioritising implementation over words and the country's security over election preparations.

"We will support the Government and also hold the Government accountable on behalf of the people, and also inspire to deal with the terrorists in such a way that no one dares to raise an eye towards the great land of India again. Implementation should be given priority over words, the country's security should be given priority over election preparations, and the security of every citizen of the country should be the top priority. With this objective, we are taking out this "Candle March". An appeal to everyone is to strengthen our voice for the country, for Bihar, for the peace of the souls of the dead and to destroy each and every terrorist," the post reads.

The attack, which targeted tourists in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam, claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, leaving several others injured.

It is considered one of the deadliest terror attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama bombing, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, and among the most severe since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. (ANI)

