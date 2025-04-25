New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) One of the petitioners in 1984 anti-Sikh riots related cases on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging for decisive action against those who instigate violence and division.

Advocate Gurlad Singh Kehlon's letter stresses upon the importance of safeguarding national security and promoting societal harmony, saying the "brutal killings have unleashed a wave of grief and outrage, highlighting the fragility of life and the persistent threats to peaceful coexistence".

The Pahalgam massacre, he said, raises serious concerns about potential external and internal influences, accusing them of inciting violence.

He argued the remarks which appear to justify attacks on Hindus and Sikhs aligned "disturbingly with narratives propagated by external forces like Pakistan's ISI and Army".

These actions foster an environment of fear and hostility, turning innocent civilians into targets of terror, the letter said.

"I urge the Prime Minister to take decisive action against those who instigate violence and division safeguarding national security and promoting societal harmony is of utmost importance," he said.

The lawyer called for a "united effort to counter external influences" to ensure justice and protection for all communities.

"I appeal for steadfast action to secure peace and justice, to create an India that stands as a beacon of love, unity, and resilience against hatred and tyranny," he said.

