Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 7 (ANI): Pritam Baradha, the brother of Bharat Bhushan, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, has expressed full support for the government's action against terror groups in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor.

Pritam said that targeting these terror outfits was the right decision, as they pose a threat to civilians. He added that the government must have done thorough research before taking action, and he trusts their decision.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor Status Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Quotes and Messages on Unity and Togetherness To Stand With Indian Soldiers As Indian Army Targets Terror Hideouts in Pakistan.

He also sent a message to people supporting terror outfits, saying that today it's his family affected, but tomorrow it could be theirs. He urged them to stop supporting such activities.

Pritam concluded by saying he believes the government made the right decision after careful study and will stand by them.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor Photos, WhatsApp Status and Patriotic Quotes To Stand United With Indian Army.

Bharat Bhushan's father also praised the government for taking timely action against terror elements operating in Pakistan.

"We are thinking of this, but after bringing the body of my son, we thought that Modi will take some definite steps to control these terrorist attacks, and definitely the Government of India has done it," said Channaveerappa, father of Pahalgam terror attack victim Bharat Bhushan.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had arranged meetings with the Army, Air Force and Navy and had taken good decisions. "Yesterday night they attacked the nine terrorist camps in Pakistan, and killed many people there, and I heard that there are about 100 people died in this attack, mostly terrorists," he added.

Earlier today, the Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror targets using special precision munitions in a coordinated operation called Operation Sindoor, destroying four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), sources told ANI.

The Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force jointly carried out the operation, mobilising assets and troops. Prime Minister Narendra Modi constantly monitored Operation Sindoor throughout the night, sources confirmed to ANI. The strikes on all nine targets were successful, sources further revealed.

The Indian forces selected the locations to target top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in sponsoring terrorist activities in India.

"Operation Sindoor," which targeted nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir was in direct response to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen and injured several others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)