Jammu, Jan 17 (PTI) The Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling of mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday, a defence spokesperson said.

The firing with small arms and shelling of mortars from across the LoC started around 10.30 pm in the Balakote sector, he added.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, the spokesperson said, adding that there was no immediate report of any damage.

