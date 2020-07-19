Jammu, Jul 19 (PTI) Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling on forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir Sunday evening, a defence spokesman said.

Indian Army retaliated befittingly and the cross-border shelling between the two sides in Sunderbani sector was continuing when the last reporters were received, he said.

"At about 7.15 pm, Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars in Sunderbani sector (Rajouri)," the spokesman said.

However, he said there was no immediate report of any casualty on the Indian side.

The latest ceasefire violation comes close on the heels of the killing of three civilians -- a couple and their son -- in Pakistani shelling along the LoC in Poonch district Friday night.

