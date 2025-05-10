Pakistan continued its hostilities on 10 May 2025 by targeting places of worship and residential areas in Jammu (Photo: Ministry of Defence, Government of India/X)

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 10 (ANI): Pakistan continued its hostilities on Saturday and targeted places of worship including the Shambhu temple in Jammu and other residential areas of the region, as per a statement by the Ministry of Defence.

Multiple armed drones were sent through the night and which endanged civilians and religious sites, the statement further said.

"Pakistan continued its hostilities on 10 May 2025 by targeting places of worship like the famous Shambhu Temple and residential areas in Jammu. Multiple armed drones have been sent through the night, endangering civilians and religious sites. The Indian armed forces remain vigilant and are committed to defending the sovereignty of the nation," as per the official 'X' post by Ministry of Defence.

Meanwhile, heavy cross-border shelling by Pakistan caused damage to homes and religious sites in J&K's Kupwara, Uri, and Poonch. Locals vowed to stand with the Indian army despite the attacks.

In Poonch, houses and water tanks in civilian areas suffered extensive damage. Balbir Singh, a resident in Poonch, said, "The entire house is damaged. The adjacent houses have also suffered damage. Pakistan is targeting civilian areas. They are deliberately targeting Poonch. Gurdwara, temples and mosques - they have not spared anything. This is all the nefarious design of Pakistan that it is targeting civilians. People are scared but they have the spirit that they will continue to live here and stand with the Indian army."

Meanwhile, Jammu Police and other agencies are working to retrieve projectile fragments from the site. Projectiles were recovered in Jammu's Bishnah and Lasjan areas, while splinters and debris were also found in Akhnoor, though no major structural damage was reported.

Four airbases in Pakistan were hit by Indian strikes in the early hours of Saturday, sources told ANI as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate. India launched the retaliatory strikes immediately after Pakistan attacked 26 locations across India, sources said. Intermittent firing is still going on at several places along the Line of Control (LoC). (ANI)

