New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Pakistan has issued 87 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims to visit the neighbouring country for the birth anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib at a shrine in Sindh, the High Commission here said on Friday.

The issuance of visas is covered under the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974.

"Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued 87 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims for their visit to Pakistan to participate in the 316th Birth Anniversary Celebrations of Shiv Avtari Stguru Sant Shadaram Sahib, at Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi, Sindh from November 24 to December 4, 2024," the High Commission said in a statement.

On the occasion, Pakistan's Charge d'Affairs in India, Saad Ahmad Warraich, wished the pilgrims "a rewarding and fulfilling journey".

He said Pakistan remains committed to preserving sacred religious places as well as providing necessary facilitation to the visiting pilgrims, it said.

