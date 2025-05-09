New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Priyanka Kakkar hailed the Armed forces for conduction air strikes under Operation Sindoor and then thwarting Pakistani drone strike. She said that Pakistan started the conflict but Indian Armed forces will put an end to it.

Priyanka Kakkar said, "Salute to our armed forces. They attacked only terror sites in Pakistan, but Pakistan not only killed our innocent civilians but targeted civilian areas in Poonch. Pakistan started the conflict and our Armed forces will put an end to this. Our security forces foiled all the attempts by Pakistan. I am assured that they will give a befitting reply to Pakistan."

Earlier Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday conducted a review of the country's current security situation at South Block, which houses the Ministry of Defence, in the national capital, in the aftermath of the foiled large-scale drone strike by Pakistan on Thursday.

The Defence Minister was accompanied by the military top brass and senior officials, including Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, and Defence Secretary RK Singh.

The meeting came in the wake of Pakistan's attempted retaliation following Operation Sindoor, where the Indian Armed Forces targeted nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday. The operation was a direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Meanwhile, Indian Army during the intervening night of May 8 and May 9 successfully repelled and responded to multiple drone attacks by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army said, "Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the CFVs. Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force."

The indigenously developed Akash surface-to-air missile air defence system has played a crucial role in thwarting Pakistani drone attacks targeting Indian assets on Thursday, according to defence officials. Officials added that both the Indian Army and Air Force have deployed the missile system along the Pakistan border.

"The Made in India Akash surface-to-air missile air defence system has been effectively used by the Indian armed forces in foiling Pakistani attacks towards Indian targets. Both the Indian Army and Air Force have the missile system all along the Pakistan border," defence officials stated. (ANI)

