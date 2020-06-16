Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC in J-K's Kupwara

Agency News PTI| Jun 16, 2020 08:46 AM IST
India News | Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC in J-K's Kupwara

Srinagar, Jun 16 (PTI) Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing towards Indian positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Tuesday, a defence spokesperson said.

The Indian Army gave a befitting response to the Pakistani aggression, he said.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: Security Forces Gun Down 3 Terrorists During Shopian Encounter.

"On 16 June 2020, in the morning hours, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked Ceasefire Violation (CFV) along the LoC in Tangdhar (in north Kashmir's Kupwara district) by firing mortars and other weapons," defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia said.

There have been no reports of any casualties so far. PTI MIJ DIV DIV 06160843 NNNN

Also Read | MP Police Constable, Prabal Pratap Singh Crushed to Death by Tractor: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020.

"It will be difficult if we don't start winning matches."

The league resumed Thursday after more than three months since being interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. Leader Barcelona opened with a 4-0 rout at Mallorca on Saturday, while second-place Real Madrid hosts Eibar later Sunday.

Atlético's last match before the break had been an away victory against Liverpool that eliminated the titleholders in the Champions League round of 16. But Atlético had drawn its last two league matches — against Sevilla and Espanyol — to drop in the standings and remain far from the leaders. It trails Barcelona by 15 points with 10 rounds left.

Atlético has the same 46 points as fifth-place Getafe and fourth-place Real Sociedad. Getafe lost at Granada on Friday, while Sociedad hosts Osasuna later Sunday.

Athletic, which had won two in a row before the break, stayed in 10th place. Muniain opened the scoring for the hosts from inside the area in the 37th minute but Costa equalized two minutes later after a well-placed throughball by "Koke."

It was the first goal for Costa since a league game last October. During the celebration, he held the jersey of Atlético women's team player Virginia Torrecilla, who is recovering from brain surgery to remove a tumor.

Atlético defender Santiago Arias had a chance for the winner in the 80th but his close-range shot was saved by Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simón. Simeone made all five substitutions that are now being allowed for teams, while Athletic's Gaizka Garitano made four.

It was Athletic's first game since striker Aritz Aduriz announced his retirement. The 39-year-old Aduriz decided not to come back once the season resumed after doctors said he would need a hip replacement. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

