Jammu, Jan 16 (PTI) A Pakistani national was apprehended by security forces along the International Border (IB) here on Tuesday, officials said.

The man, aged around 20, was held near the Border Security Force's (BSF) Makwal post, they said.

Security agencies are questioning the man.

